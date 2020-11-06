Locals band together to get life-saving equipment

THE Bellingen Shire just became a little more safe with the delivery of some much needed medical equipment.

Last year, the Rotary Club of Bellingen identified a need for defibrillator access within the local community and set about fundraising.

More than 30,000 Australians suffer from sudden cardiac arrest every year and immediate access to a defibrillator can lead to a 70% survival rate if applied within 4 minutes.

Within 12 months the Rotary Club of Bellingen raised a total of $10,018.50 through a combination of local club fund raising activities, a Rotary Foundation Grant and a $1000 contribution from Essential Energy.

Recently, four four defibrillators were purchased from Coffs Coast supplier, TachMed Australia, and were presented to businesses and sporting groups across the community.

The devices are now located at Bellingen Fitness Gym in Raleigh, Urunga Pharmacy, Bellingen Pharmacy and Connell Park in Bellingen.

While the Rotary Club of Bellingen hopes the defibrillators will not need to be used, the devices are now strategically placed throughout the shire, providing the very real potential to save lives in years to come.

Cardiac arrests are not just restricted to the elderly or high risk groups and can occur in children due to drowning, receiving an electric shock or respiratory related medical conditions such as asthma and anaphylaxis.

Using a defibrillator within 4 minutes on a person suffering a cardiac arrest can be the difference between the cardiac arrest victim living or dying.