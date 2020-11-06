Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Defibrillator demo
News

Locals band together to get life-saving equipment

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
6th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Bellingen Shire just became a little more safe with the delivery of some much needed medical equipment.

Last year, the Rotary Club of Bellingen identified a need for defibrillator access within the local community and set about fundraising.

More than 30,000 Australians suffer from sudden cardiac arrest every year and immediate access to a defibrillator can lead to a 70% survival rate if applied within 4 minutes.

Within 12 months the Rotary Club of Bellingen raised a total of $10,018.50 through a combination of local club fund raising activities, a Rotary Foundation Grant and a $1000 contribution from Essential Energy.

Rotary Club of Bellingen have raised more than $10,000 to install defibrillators across the LGA including in Bellingen Fitness Gym at Raleigh. Picture: Rotary Club of Bellingen.
Rotary Club of Bellingen have raised more than $10,000 to install defibrillators across the LGA including in Bellingen Fitness Gym at Raleigh. Picture: Rotary Club of Bellingen.

Recently, four four defibrillators were purchased from Coffs Coast supplier, TachMed Australia, and were presented to businesses and sporting groups across the community.

The devices are now located at Bellingen Fitness Gym in Raleigh, Urunga Pharmacy, Bellingen Pharmacy and Connell Park in Bellingen.

While the Rotary Club of Bellingen hopes the defibrillators will not need to be used, the devices are now strategically placed throughout the shire, providing the very real potential to save lives in years to come.

Rotary Club of Bellingen have raised more than $10,000 to install defibrillators across the LGA including in Urunga Pharmacy. Picture: Rotary Club of Bellingen
Rotary Club of Bellingen have raised more than $10,000 to install defibrillators across the LGA including in Urunga Pharmacy. Picture: Rotary Club of Bellingen

Cardiac arrests are not just restricted to the elderly or high risk groups and can occur in children due to drowning, receiving an electric shock or respiratory related medical conditions such as asthma and anaphylaxis.

Using a defibrillator within 4 minutes on a person suffering a cardiac arrest can be the difference between the cardiac arrest victim living or dying.

bellingen bellingen fitnes gym urunga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        Premium Content Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        News In a move that is sure to please the masses, the state government is considering offering $100 vouchers to NSW residents to spend at their local pub or restaurant.

        New Coffs/Clarence housing data signals metro influx

        Premium Content New Coffs/Clarence housing data signals metro influx

        Property Region enjoys second highest quarterly rise in Australia

        TOURISM BOOST: Coffs on track to become an eco-destination

        Premium Content TOURISM BOOST: Coffs on track to become an eco-destination

        News It comes as part of a bid to revitalise the local economy.

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription