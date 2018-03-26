Local youth unemployment rates have sky-rocketed

Youth unemployment rates in Coffs Harbour-Grafton region have doubled in just two years, rounding out top three regions in the state with the highest rates.

THE Coffs Harbour to Grafton region has been named a hotspot for youth unemployment, rounding out the top three regions in NSW with the highest rates.

Around 19.8 per cent of youth (ages 15 to 24) in the region were unemployed in the past year according to a report released by the Brotherhood of St Laurence, 'An unfair Australia?'

Using Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force data, the report found the Coffs Harbour to Grafton area also ranks as the 6th region with the highest rate of youth unemployment in Australia.

The concerning data shows the unemployment rate in Coffs Harbour to Grafton has risen from 9.4 per cent to 19.8 per cent in the past two years.

The total unemployment rate for NSW currently stands at 10.8 per cent, and just above 12 per cent nation-wide.

The report also found one third of all unemployed people in Australia are ages 15 to 24.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence's Executive Director, Conny Lenneberg, said the new report exposed how location was shaping opportunities for young Australians.

"In our prosperous country it's very worrying when we have more than a quarter of a million young people in the labour force who are unemployed. Youth unemployment hotspots in outer suburbs and rural areas are carrying the heaviest burden,” she said.

"The modern economy is creating new risks for Australia's emerging generation. Disadvantaged young people in particular are facing barriers in their effort to secure work. To meet this challenge, we need action from governments as well tapping into effort of employers in local communities.”

The five regions in NSW with the highest unemployment rates:

- 28.9 per cent in the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven region

- 21.5 per cent in the Murray region

- 19.8 per cent in the Coffs Harbour-Grafton region

- 18.6 per cent in the Central Coast region

- 16.6 per cent in the New England-North West region

The five regions in Australia with the highest unemployment rates:

- 67.1 per cent in the Queensland - Outback region

- 28.7 per cent in the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven region

- 27.7 per cent in the Wide Bay region

- 21.8 per cent in the Tasmania-South East region

- 21.5 per cent in the Murray region