Local youth mental health on the agenda

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for the Nambucca Valley have been announced.

ADDITIONAL funding for headspace Coffs Harbour, a new headspace outreach service for the Nambucca Valley and a new campaign have been announced to support the mental health of youth on the North and Mid North Coasts.

This has come at a crucial time, with a Headspace centre recently announced to open in Grafton after a spate of youth suicides in the Clarence Valley.

Headspace Coffs Harbour have been working with the North Coast Primary Health Network and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker to secure addiotional funding over the last few months.

"I am pleased to announce an additional $100,000 per year will be delivered to GenHealth by the NCPHN to further support the vital youth mental health services delivered by Headspace on the Coffs Coast,” Mr Hartsuyker announced this morning.

GenHealth is the local organisation that runs Headspace Coffs Harbour.

Genhealth will also receive additional resources to establish a Headspace outreach service in the Nambucca Valley to improve the availability of youth mental health services in that area.

Headspace offers a space for youth to talk to health professionals about depression, anxiety, bullying, and other issues.

"I am confident this funding will make a noticeable difference for the young people in our communities,” said Mr Hartsuyker.

Local organisation CHESS Employment have also recently announced they are aligning with Headspace Coffs Harbour to promote youth wellness with the Jobs Change Lives campaign.

CHESS CEO Paul Kelly says that employment can play an important part in a young person's wellbeing.

"We know that employment can provide meaningful change in a young person's life so we are reaching out to business owners to register for our free employment services and help strengthen our economy.”

CHESS will donate $500 to Headspace for every job secured in the Coffs and Clarence regions.