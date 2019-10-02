Local women are failing to get cancer screenings

Just under half of women in the recommended age group are getting their two yearly mammograms.

Just under half of women in the recommended age group are getting their two yearly mammograms.

ON the Mid North Coast, a total of 217 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone.

But only just under half of local women in the target age range of 50-74 years are getting their recommended two yearly mammograms.

CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW, Professor David Currow, explained that around 60 per cent of breast cancers are diagnosed in women in this age group, which is why screening is so important.

“Our research shows that a lot of women believe that breast cancer will never happen to them. We want Mid North Coast, women particularly those between the ages of 50 and 74, to be aware that breast cancer can happen to them, but that if caught at the earliest stage, can be successfully treated in almost all cases,” Professor Currow said.

“A regular mammogram every two years is the best way for women in this age group to find breast cancer early. By detecting breast cancer early, breast screening not only saves lives but also reduces the likelihood of a woman needing invasive treatment, such as a mastectomy or chemotherapy.

“We have come a long way with cancer treatment but the reality is still that the more extensive the cancer is, the more it can diminish quality of life.”

This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and BreastScreen NSW is encouraging local women to make getting a mammogram a priority.

The appointment only takes about 20 minutes in total, and is located at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.