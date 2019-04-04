Local wine bar goes into liquidation

Despite its prime location, Treme Piano & Wine Bar will close.

DESPITE its prime location, a local restaurant and bar has gone into liquidation.

Treme Piano & Wine Bar, situated on the popular Jetty Strip, is facing closure after it opened just over five months ago.

Offering patrons live music throughout the week and providing a platform for local musicians, the bar had opened in October last year in the building once occupied by popular restaurant Tandoori Oven.

Arguably it's greatest selling point was its white grand piano, located in the restaurant area.

A smaller room next door housed one of two bars.

According to ASIC, the company resolved to enter into liquidation after a meeting held yesterday.

It's not the first time a bar in the line of eateries on Harbour Dr has suffered, with Element Bar previously closing down before it was handed over and revived by new owners.