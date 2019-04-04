Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite its prime location, Treme Piano & Wine Bar will close.
Despite its prime location, Treme Piano & Wine Bar will close. Lou O'Brien
News

Local wine bar goes into liquidation

Jasmine Minhas
by
4th Apr 2019 3:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE its prime location, a local restaurant and bar has gone into liquidation.

Treme Piano & Wine Bar, situated on the popular Jetty Strip, is facing closure after it opened just over five months ago.

Offering patrons live music throughout the week and providing a platform for local musicians, the bar had opened in October last year in the building once occupied by popular restaurant Tandoori Oven.

Arguably it's greatest selling point was its white grand piano, located in the restaurant area.

A smaller room next door housed one of two bars.

According to ASIC, the company resolved to enter into liquidation after a meeting held yesterday.

It's not the first time a bar in the line of eateries on Harbour Dr has suffered, with Element Bar previously closing down before it was handed over and revived by new owners.

 

Treme Piano & Wine Bar at the Jetty Strip.
Treme Piano & Wine Bar at the Jetty Strip. Facebook
bar coffs harbour jetty strip liquidation restaurant venue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Merger of financial institutions passes due diligence

    Merger of financial institutions passes due diligence

    News bcu members are likely to have a casting vote later this year

    All eyes are on Coffs' major export potential

    premium_icon All eyes are on Coffs' major export potential

    News Researchers establish food hub in anticipation of overseas flights.

    Have your say on intensive plant agriculture

    premium_icon Have your say on intensive plant agriculture

    News The paper is now on display and the public can make submissions.

    Truck driving is safer than ever, new research shows

    premium_icon Truck driving is safer than ever, new research shows

    News DASH CAM: You won't believe what truckies see on our roads