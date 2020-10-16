Menu
Designs of the West Wooolgoolga Sports Complex from global architectural firm Populous.
Local tradies called on for $23m sports complex build

Jasmine Minhas
16th Oct 2020 3:45 PM
COUNCIL'S putting the call out to local tradies to get involved in one of the biggest construction projects to ever come to Woolgoolga - the massive $23m West Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

The project, which is being designed by world-renowned sports architectural firm Populous, is slated to see major construction works begin in 2021.

Populous is the designer behind over 3,000 projects worldwide, including Sydney's ANZ Stadium and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

The design team unveiled its schematic designs back in August following extensive community consultation.

Council is now inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from qualified and experienced local tradies and suppliers to be included in a List of Local Contractors that will be made available as part of the tender documentation for construction.

Nikki Greenwood, council's Group Leader City Prosperity, said the EOI will help local businesses get front and centre when the overall tender is finally awarded.

 

Council is now inviting Expressions of Interest from local tradies and suppliers.
"This is certainly the biggest council infrastructure project that's ever come to Woolgoolga, with $23m worth of works to be done over two years that will require input from a wide range of skills," she said.

"There will be more than 40 categories of trades and services needed to build the new complex and we hope that by giving locals the opportunity to nominate themselves, the future tenderers will see the breadth of experience and services available locally.

"Ultimately, the goal is to see as many subcontracts as possible awarded to locals."

A similar EOI carried out for the recent upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium was highly successful, with over 40 local businesses employed on the build.

"We hope to see as many locals engaged this time around," Ms Greenwood said.

 

Schematic designs from architectural firm Populous.
"While it's not a guarantee of work, it's an opportunity for locals to show the wider construction industry what they have to offer."

The complex is earmarked for a greenfield site located on the western side of Solitary Islands Way, roughly opposite Woolgoolga High School, and will include a mix of indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

It will include playing fields, a multipurpose centre featuring two indoor courts and function rooms, as well a new roadways, paths and carparking.

The $24.7 million project has been jointly funded by all three levels of government. This includes $10 million in Federal Government funding, $8 million from the NSW Government, and $6.7 million from the council.

The EOI closes on Sunday, November 1 at 11.59pm. Find out more here.

