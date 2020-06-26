Local tests positive for Covid-19

A WOOLGOOLGA resident has tested positive for Covid-19.

The local is one of 24 individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from overseas this week, according to NSW Health data.

A spokesperson from the Mid North Coast Health District said that there is no risk to the Mid North Coast community as the individual was tested while in quarantine at a hotel in Sydney.

They will now remain in isolation in Sydney.

The individual was among 10 NSW cases confirmed on June 24, with all these cases acquired from overseas.

This comes at the same time concerns have risen over a second wave of infections, with a spike in local transmissions in Victoria this month.

Victoria has recorded another 30 new cases today.

The Coffs Harbour Local Government Area has remained free of Covid-19 infections since mid-May, with a total of 13 positive cases fully recovered.