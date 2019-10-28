Local team lap the map in anniversary event

A GROUP of five Coffs Coast residents have completed an epic journey around the continent to honour the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Repco Round Australia Rally.

Team leader Bob Carle congratulated his crew of Don Adams, Trevor Shelton, Bernie Keast and Michael Fayle for entering and finishing the special event.

The 2019 instalment was called the Repco Round Australia Reliability Re Trial 2019 and began in Melbourne.

From Victoria’s capital the rally travelled through South Australia to Perth, then Geraldton, Karratha, Port Headland, Kununurra and up to Darwin.

The group then headed over to Cairns via Daly Waters, Mt Isa and Charters Towers.

Next was Bowen, Springshure, Lightning Ridge, Bathurst, Lakes Entrance and back into Melbourne.

Carle said the group’s car was a VB Holden Commodore and prepared locally.

“The local branch of event sponsor, Repco, was of great assistance with the supply of many parts preparing the car,” Carle said.

“Travelling between eight hundred to over a thousand kilometres each day the team had a faultless event with the only incident to stop the car being a puncture.

“The event ran on some of the original stages of the 1979 event, unfortunately/fortunately in some cases these are now good country roads and some sealed.”

Carle said the team’s plan of attack of having a two team driving arrangement with a day on and day off worked well with the fatigue factor being handled easily.

“It certainly made us appreciate that the original 1979 event was done in two weeks,” Carle said.

The team spoke with local 1979 event competitors Dave Morrow and Anne Mulhulland before the event for advice, picking up plenty of nuggets of gold which turned out to be invaluable.

Carle said the best part about the unforgettable journey was the bond formed with the other competing teams.

“The experience and camaraderie with other entrants was great, everyone was helping each other when in trouble.

“We’re now eagerly awaiting the 50th year celebration event.”

The team wouldn’t have been able to achieve the feat without the support of their sponsors including Geoff King Motors, Coffs Harbour City Council, NSW Office of Sport, Broadwalk Business Brokers, Patterson Glass Kempsey, Rally Australia, North Coast V-Twin, MJ Accountants, W.H. Bailey, Bonville Golf Resort, Pacific Bay Resort and Coffs Hotel among others.

The completion of the Repco Rally is just the start of a busy period for local motorsport enthusiasts, with less than three weeks to go until the WRC hits the region.