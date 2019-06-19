Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

Coffs Harbour's FM Glenn Constructions is the primary contractor on the $10.6 million Adele House redevelopment at Bucca.

Coffs Harbour's FM Glenn Constructions is the primary contractor on the $10.6 million Adele House redevelopment at Bucca. Adele House

CONSTRUCTION of Adele House's latest $10.6-million drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility at Bucca, north of Coffs Harbour is well under way with major earthworks completed and structural works in progress.

The project will see three buildings constructed, the largest of which is a two-storey, 40-bed residential block.

A second building will contain conference and meeting rooms, training facilities and a kitchen, while recreation facilities are housed in the third building.

Coffs Harbour's FM Glenn Constructions is managing the project and subcontracting the majority of work to local tradies and suppliers.

An artist impression of how the residential facilities at Adele House will look. Adele House

The State Government has contributed $5-million towards the $10.6-million project, with the PAYCE Foundation contributing the remaining $5.6-million to expand the centre's drug and alcohol treatment services.

Adele House can currently accommodate 10 clients in a house on the farm.

PAYCE Foundation Director Dominic Sullivan said drug addiction is a problem not only in city communities, but also in regional and country areas.

Adele House's latest development will incorporate conference and meeting rooms. Adele House

"The PAYCE Foundation continues to support the Adele House program because it focuses on health, wellbeing and self-esteem, providing clients with real living and work skills to help turn their lives around and reconnect with families," Mr Sullivan said.

The project is a major boost for Adele House, which has been operating continuously for 35 years as an accredited organisation, assisting men aged from 18 to overcome the effects of substance abuse.

Adele House Chairman Will Morgan said the program had a successful track record of improving the health and future prospects of clients, who have suffered from addiction.

The gym at Adele House. Adele House

"Our staff are excited to see the new facilities rapidly taking shape and we look forward to having them operational in the first half of next year," Mr Morgan said.

"Adele House has seen an increase in the rate of clients with an addiction to ice escalate from 30 per cent five years ago to 65 per cent today.

"This project is going to make a real difference to so many lives and to the lives of their loved ones.

"Clients who complete the Adele program and are free from addiction, ready to reconnect with their family and start work," he said.

The workshops provide training in a variety of skills, including mechanical repairs, horticulture, metalwork and woodworking.

The PAYCE Foundation and private donors have previously contributed $8-million to Adele House to develop an 11-hectare blueberry farm on the rural property, which is currently run as a social enterprise, reducing reliance on government and private donations for recurrent funding.

Adele House is a 9-12 month residential alcohol & drug rehabilitation program in NSW for men aged over 18 years, who are (at risk of being) homeless.