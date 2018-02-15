Local spots named finalists in national awards

Multi-award winning Sealy Lookout is in the running to take out the Tourist Attractions category at the 2017 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

COFFS Harbour's lookout and a Bellingen accommodation provider are among a number of finalists that have been named in the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

The tourism industry's premier awards night, to be held on February 23, recognises outstanding industry achievement across 25 categories.

Multi-award winning Sealy Lookout is in the running to take out the Tourist Attractions category, while Bellingen's Lilypad Luxury Cabins are finalists in the Self Contained Accomodation category.

Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker congratulated the local finalists.

"These awards are an important annual event to showcase our industry's finest to the whole country and it is wonderful to have four local tourism operators as finalists,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It is an opportunity to recognise Australian tourism operators achieving excellence day in, day out in every area of their operation. I commend their commitment to building this important industry, which contributes so strongly to jobs and the economy in this region.

"I am pleased to see the region recognised for its high quality tourism venues that attract local, domestic and international visitors. I have no doubt that, as finalists, these operators will only bolster their already impressive reputations, and that of the Mid North Coast region, as a tourism destination.”

"The last 12 months have been a period of incredible success for the local industry and it's great to be able to honour some of the individual operators who work so hard to deliver such strong results.”

"I look forward to attending the awards ceremony in Perth next week to cheer and meet finalists who represent some of the best talent in the country.”