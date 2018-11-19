Menu
Sports Council, police seek perpetrator of graffiti damage.
News

Local sporting legend's legacy vandalised

Jasmine Minhas
by
19th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

MEMBERS of the Woolgoolga sporting community have been left dismayed by a gratuitous and expensive act of vandalism at a local sporting field, a legacy of the late sporting identity Clive Joass.

Anyone who may have information on recent graffiti damage at Clive Joass Sports Park is urged to contact police after the unknown perpetrator left extensive markings on the canteen located on the northern field.

The sporting fields, which were dedicated to the former Coffs Harbour City Councillor in 2014, and had just been painted at a "considerable expense” according to Sports Councils' Steel Beveridge.

"Street art when commissioned officially has a place in any community but not when it is gratuitously sprayed higgledy-piggledy on public buildings as has just happened at Woolgoolga,” he said.

"The 'pictures' have no real meaning for the sporting public who use the fields which means even more expense will be incurred to paint over them.”

Clive Joass was president of the Woolgoolga Sports Council for 22 years, and was the driving force in the partnership that led to the construction of the fields.

Mr Beveridge asked members of the public who see suspect activity around sporting facilities to alert police in the future.

