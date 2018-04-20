Local solar power success story

MEGA Watt Power is a locally owned and operated family business that installs residential and commercial solar power systems, battery systems, energy monitoring and reporting systems, and energy-efficiency equipment.

Peter and Lee Bulanyi and sons moved to the Coffs Harbour region in 1989 and immediately began to supply and install battery-powered Off-Grid solar power systems.

At that time many people who were living remote lifestyles in the district were beginning to embrace solar power and batteries as an alternative to diesel and petrol generators. With Peter's technical skills as a former Air Force electronics technician and Lee's business skills as a registered real estate stock and station agent, their combined efforts over the past 29 years have created a business that has stood the test of time.

With management based on family values, which means being honest and transparent, financially responsible, and always doing the right thing by people and the community, Mega Watt Power continues to grow in an industry that has had its fair share of ups and downs. Along the way, Peter and Lee in addition to their sons Ben and Kris, have nurtured twelve local apprentice electricians and electronics technicians through to full qualification as tradesmen. Presently there are three electrical and one electronics apprentices coming through the ranks, who will bring the number to sixteen. Giving these local lads a chance in life has been one of the joys of the Bulanyi family.

With engineering and science at its core, Mega Watt Power continues to pioneer the application of commercial, residential and battery solar technology.

With their growing work force, and over 2000 residential solar systems installed the business continues to offer ever better solutions. Now that commercial solar has become more financially attractive and businesses have more trust in its efficiency, they are installing a wide range of solutions for their commercial solar clients which also includes sophisticated energy monitoring.

Their first commercial solar power installation in 2010, a 136kW solar system for Coffs Council, was one of the largest rooftop solar systems in Australia at the time.

Mega Watt Power are now installing a 550kW solar system at Park Beach Plaza, which will bring their total of installed commercial systems to date up to 2MW.

The local support and honesty provided over their 29 years in business, has built up a wealth of trust and loyalty with their customers. Many installations, residential and commercial, now come from referrals from happy customers allowing Mega Watt Power to grow and support their local community with highest quality solar power systems available.

