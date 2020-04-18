Local scientist leads world-first trial to protect corals

Dr Daniel Harrison is the project leader of the Cloud Brightening project, a partnership between Sydney Institute of Marine Science and Southern Cross University

AS the world grapples with Covid-19, the Great Barrier Reef is facing a crisis of its own – its third mass bleaching in five years.

Days before virus restrictions were imposed, a research team led by the Sydney Institute of Marine Science and Southern Cross University successfully trialled world-first ‘cloud brightening’ technology off the Townsville coast to protect valuable reef systems from future bleaching events.

Project leader and Southern Cross University Senior Lecturer Dr Daniel Harrison said cloud brightening was one of the most innovative and promising potential methods that could protect very large areas of reef.

“Cloud brightening could potentially protect the entire Great Barrier Reef from coral bleaching in a relatively cost-effective way, buying precious time for longer-term climate change mitigation to lower the stress on this irreplaceable ecosystem,” Dr Harrison said.

'Cloud brightening' technology could protect large areas of reef from bleaching.

“Microscopic sea water droplets are sprayed into the air, evaporating leaving just nano-sized sea salt crystals which act as seeds for cloud droplets, brightening existing cloud and deflecting solar energy away from the reef waters when heat stress is at its maximum.

“In the future this technology might be able to be applied over the Great Barrier Reef to reduce the severity of coral bleaching during marine heat waves, cooling and shading the corals below.”

Researchers from Southern Cross University’s National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour teamed up with the Sydney Institute of Marine Science (SIMS), the University of Sydney and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) to test prototype equipment developed in partnership with EmiControls of Italy.

Future trials will be funded through the Federal Government’s $150m RRAP Research and Development phase announced on Thursday.

Next year the team plans to test the technology at three times the size, ready for a ten-fold increase a year later, which the researchers say should be able to brighten clouds across a 20-by-20-kilometre area.

Over the next four years researchers from multiple institutions will explore all aspects of the technology including considering environmental risks such as whether the technology could alter rainfall patterns over the ocean or land.

In order to safely carry out the fieldwork as the Covid-19 crisis began to unfold, Dr Harrison and the core team drove 3,600km north to Townsville from Coffs Harbour, and back, camping and preparing their own food along the way to remain isolated from others not involved in the project.