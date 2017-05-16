23°
Local school's safety improvement

16th May 2017 10:30 AM
KEEPING KIDS SAFE: Safety in school zones is every motorist's responsibility.
THE safety of students and their families at Mary Help of Christians School will be improved with the installation of extra school zone flashing lights.

The State Government yesterday announced the project as part of its $5 million flashing lights program assisting 400 NSW schools.

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said the program, which will be completed in July, is running on time and under budget allowing for the installation of the extra lights at the extra school zones.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said the program will also deliver a $10 million boost to school zone safety with a further $5 million being spent on pedestrian safety infrastructure like raised zebra crossings around schools.

"There's nothing more important than making sure our kids are safe, especially when they are making their way to and from school,” Mr Fraser said.

"These new lights will help us achieve this by reminding drivers to slow down and be mindful there are children around.　

"Children are some of our most vulnerable road users. That's why we're doing everything possible to keep them safe on our roads and near our schools,” Mr Fraser said.

In 2013 the NSW Government announced the expansion of the school zone flashing lights program to ensure every school in NSW had at least one a set of flashing lights.　

The program has now been completed with more than 1700 schools across the state receiving a set of flashing lights by the end of 2015.

Centre for Road Safety executive director Bernard Carlon said all NSW schools have prominent signs, "40” pavement patches and "dragon's teeth” road markings to improve school zone visibility and remind drivers they must slow down to 40kmh during school zone times.

"A vehicle that hits a pedestrian at 50kmh is twice as likely to cause a fatality as the same vehicle travelling at 40kmh, which is why school zone speed limits are so important,” Mr Carlon said.

Coffs Coast Advocate
