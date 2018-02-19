Local schools rank third in student expulsion numbers

23 local students were expelled for unsatisfactory participation while 18 were expelled for misbehaviour during 2016.

A TOTAL of 41 students were expelled from Mid North Coast public schools in a year, according to data released by the NSW Department of Education.

In 2016, 23 local students were expelled for unsatisfactory participation while 18 were expelled for misbehaviour.

South Western Sydney schools saw the most expulsions at 74, Hunter New England at 51, and rounding out the top three was Mid North Coast schools.

A total of 1,147 or 5.1% of local students were short suspended (up to 4 days) during the same period, and 2.4% were long suspended (up to 20 days).

This is a slight decrease from previous years, with 5.4% short suspended and 2.7% long suspended in 2014.