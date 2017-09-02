Local rivals far from home

IT'S only a two or three minute drive between the two teams' home grounds which makes the venue for tomorrow's reserve grade grand final an unusual one.

Coffs Harbour and Sawtell have gone into battle in front of so many local eyes over the years but tomorrow the two will be fighting for the Mick Pollett Cup in Grafton.

Coffs Harbour's captain- coach Josh Fox admits he wishes tomorrow's game was being played much closer to home.

"I wish it was here, it would help with the crowds a bit more, but in saying that, they (Sawtell) have got the under-18s and we've got the girls so that definitely helps,” Fox said.

The two teams met in the final home and away match of the season and Sawtell was leading the undefeated Comets at half time before Fox's boys scored points late in the contest to take the win 34-22.

Since that loss as well as another in the first week of the finals, the Panthers have bounced back with wins over Nambucca Heads and the Grafton Ghosts to reach the grand final.

Sawtell captain Tim Davis, a mainstay of the club since first playing juniors there at the age of 14, said having players recently return to the line-up from injury or first grade had boosted the team's chances of premiership glory tomorrow.

"We've been building up nicely actually,” Davis said.

Both teams have full strength line-ups at their disposal tomorrow but Davis thinks the game is going to be won in the forwards.

"We've got a big pack that can get us rolling forward and some speed out wide,” he said.

Fox is also expecting a big battle up the middle of the ground but he believes it's little things that will deliver his team grand final success.

"Our enthusiasm and our intent. Our bench is pretty spot on this week,” he said.

GROUP 2 GRAND FINAL

Sunday at Frank McGuren Field, Grafton.

First grade - 2.45pm: Grafton Ghosts v South Grafton

Reserves - 12.30pm: Coffs Harbour v Sawtell

Under-18s - 11am: Sawtell v Grafton Ghosts

Ladies League Tag - 10am: Coffs Harbour v South Grafton