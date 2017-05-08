Local reserves are not party venues

ONCE again the Nature Reserve at Look At Me Now Headland, Emerald Beach, which is part of the National Parks network, has been the site for young people to party.

Loud music, lights, shouting, shrieking, and the coming and going of intoxicated young people resulted in displaced wildlife, destroyed flora and sleepless locals.

The public have a right to gather in Nature Reserves, but the chosen location (an area where off-track bush regeneration is underway), activity and time slot, were all inappropriate.

The National Parks website states, 'the primary purpose of National Parks is to protect and conserve their outstanding, unique or representative ecosystems and Australian native plants and animals'.

They are not late night party venues.

Let us hope that respect for the environment and others, parental responsibility, and police intervention, will bring these to an end.

Mal Scott, Woolgoolga

Aerials from westpac chopper Woolgoolga to Coffs Harbour Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

Looking after our new freeway

LOOKING after our new freeway or just beautify it?! Why is it so hard?

Rubbish litters the side of our freeway from North of Woolgoolga to Sapphire Hill for ages. Then the grass grows long enough that you can no longer see the rubbish - yeah!

But wait, finally someone comes along and mows the lawn spreading the rubbish everywhere.

I also noticed today that they were using a slasher to cut back the more difficult areas alongside the freeway including the little sapling trees that had just started to grow to soften the look of the ugly sound barriers.

All that money spent on planting out grasses, strelitzias, corallines and other decorative plants.

Vivienne Chandler

Aerial Coffs Harbour file photo. . 06 April 2016 Trevor Veale

Danger of a Coffs Harbour Bypass rort

I WRITE to plead with the Advocate to cease advocating for a firm commitment to a timeline for the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

This supplication is motivated by a desire to quicken the process of obtaining a bypass rather than slowing it down. Let me explain the apparent contradiction.

I worked as an engineer designing a large infrastructure project where political promises had been made.

After working on the design for three years and doing numerous redesigns for trivial reasons, I questioned my project manager about the extreme delays.

The manager boasted that because politicians had made promises the RTA were "over a barrel" and had to approve every partly plausible variation.

To that point the design had cost nearly 10 times that quoted and was one year behind schedule. The manager went on to say the company would "milk this cow" as long as it could.

This company was only one cog of many on the "gravy train".

Anecdotally, the NBN cost over runs and time delays are also largely due to rorting.

When political promises are made, greedy people will abuse opinion polls to 'line their own pockets.'

The final outcome would be inferior design, greater cost and further delays.

In the interests of the best outcome for Coffs Harbour, please stop advocating for political promises about the Coffs Bypass.

Keith McPherson

Bypass and a Boambee remnant

I WAS surprised to recently learn from Roads and Maritime Services that the Boambee section of the Pacific Highway will not be upgraded when the bypass is eventually completed.

I think it is folly not to upgrade the existing 3km sub-standard section between Englands Rd and Lyons Rd as part of the overall bypass project.

The problem of the latest concept plan omitting the 3km residual Pacific Highway at Boambee can be fixed now at just marginal cost.

To revisit this after the bypass opens will be very expensive and disruptive.

While resources are always scare, given that the project is still only being planned there can be no fixed budget yet.

I believe it is in the NSW state public interest to invest now in a seamless bypass of Coffs Harbour, at continuous Motorway Standard from Lyons Rd in the south, to Korora in the north.

There are multiplier benefits to be realised for the whole upgrade project from its inclusion.

Retention of the sub-standard gap at Boambee between Lyons Rd and the proposed Englands Rd interchange is false economy.

RMS needs to bring the Boambee remnant within scope now.

Greg Northover,

Toormina