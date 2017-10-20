Local pubs named finalists in state-wide awards

THE North Coast Hotel Group, which includes local pubs Moonee Beach Tavern and Seaview Tavern, have been named as finalists in the annual AHA NSW Awards for Excellence, The Hotel Industry's Premier Annual Awards.

Following the success in taking out the sought after category of Best Family Friendly Venue for 2016, Moonee Beach Tavern returns this year as a finalist in a record eight categories.

This includes the 2017 Country Hotel of the Year, which will be announced at the awards presentation on November 21 in Sydney.

This year the Seaview Tavern joins as a finalist for two categories, including Best Cheap Meal Under $15 Country and Best Casual Dining Venue Country Northern.

The North Coast Hotel Group has also been judged a finalist in the Group Hotel Operator of the Year category giving a possibility of 10 awards to be taken on the night.

Moonee Beach Tavern is a Finalist in eight categories, including Heart of the Community, Best Draught Quality Beer, Best Outdoor Experience and more.

In July 2013, Moonee Beach Tavern was purchased by the local collective the North Coast Hotel Group.

The pub has moved forward in leaps and bounds since the takeover, offering a number of improvements.

Licensee Tim Hayden was delighted with the news and wished to thank his hard working staff.

"Without them we would not have the Tavern we have now,” Mr Hayden said.

He also had praises for the North Coast Hotel Group and the "Four Boys” Harry Barry, Charlie Nalder, Ric Gianoli and Twane Voglsinger for the opportunity they have given with the building of the business.

"To be a finalist in eight categories for the awards night is phenomenal for the tavern. We are up against the biggest and best hotels in NSW and are hopeful to retain the Best Family Friendly Hotel award and possibly pick up a couple more.”