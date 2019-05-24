Local pub upholds ranking as second most violent in NSW

A COFFS Harbour venue has upheld its ranking as the second most dangerous in the state, falling just below Sydney's Ivy nightclub.

A list of 'violent' venues based on crime statistics are published by Liquor & Gaming NSW on a half-yearly basis.

According to the latest list, a total of 13 violent incidents took place at Coffs Harbour's Coast Hotel in the last six months.

However this is an improvement from the previous round, which had seen a massive 19 violent incidents recorded at The Coast Hotel, placing it in the most restrictive level one category.

This required the venue to follow mandatory conditions including a 1.30am lockout.

The venue has now been bumped down to the level two category.

In fact state-wide the results have been dubbed the 'best in several years' by Liquor & Gaming NSW deputy Paul Newson.

He said there is a long-term downward trend, with alcohol-related assaults dropping at around seven per cent per annum.

"For just the second time since the scheme began in 2008, there are no venues in the highest level one category, while the number of level two venues has fallen from 10 to six,” he said.

"These results indicate our state's licensed venues are now safer than they've ever been.

"It's great news that people can enjoy night outs with far lower risk of alcohol-related violence.”

"We have more work to do and some venues need to take action to curb excessive consumption and alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour in and around their premises.”

VIOLENT VENUES LIST - ROUND 21

Ivy, Sydney - 16

The Coast Hotel, Coffs Harbour - 13

Belmore Hotel, Maitland - 12

Ivanhoe Hotel, Manly - 12

Penrith Rugby League Club Ltd, Penrith - 12

The Argyle, The Rocks - 12

Level two venues, which includes those with 12 or more recorded violent incidents, are subject to special rules.

The venues must stop serving alcohol 30 minutes before closing, glass cups or bottles must not be used after midnight, and there must be a 10 minute alcohol sales time out every hour after midnight, or alternatively an active distribution of water.