Local protesters gather for nationwide rally

THE flags which sat in Kye Kovacs' cupboard are flying once again as anti-coal seam gas campaigners protest outside the Coffs Harbour Showground tomorrow.

The protest is part of a nationwide movement The Big Pacific Highway Action which calls for the cancellation of gas licences with rallies lining the Pacific Highway from Tweed to Sydney this week.

The signed flags which will fly during the protest have a rich history, starting up during the Bentley Blockade which saw Metgasco's licence suspended to drill in the Northern Rivers.

Musician and activist Xavier Rudd signed the first of the flags which have since travelled across NSW.

Ms Kovacs said the flags, which will apparently soon be on exhibition at the Australian Museum, were the perfect backdrop for the rally on Saturday.

"We're protesting against Adani, the coal mining of the Great Barrier Reef. There is also fracking out at Uluru. Victoria has actually banned fracking and NSW and Australia should follow suit,” Ms Kovacs said.

"What started me personally was educating myself about how dangerous coal seam gas had been. The best thing people can do is educate themselves.”

The protest begins at 10am and finishes at 2pm tomorrow, June 8 outside the showgrounds.