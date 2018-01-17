Local property market is in positive territory

COFFS Coast property prices continue their upward trajectory.

According to the latest CoreLogic Market Trends, Coffs Harbour house prices increased by 3.5 per cent in the three months to October 2017. The five year increase in prices is 31.9%, which is higher than Brisbane.

The median price for Coffs Harbour houses stands at $505,000.

According to the report, the median local price for a unit is $345,000, a rise of 1.5 per cent in three months and an increase of 29.7% in five years.

Growth has been experienced right along the north coast of NSW, with Byron Shire the stand-out. Median house prices there stand at $889,000, following a rise of 61.6% in the past five years.

House prices in the Clarence Valley have increased by 25.1 per cent in five years, Ballina house prices are up 31.9 per cent in five years and Lismore 14.7 per cent during the same period.