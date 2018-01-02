Menu
Local property market finishes year on a high

Melissa Martin
THE Coffs Harbour and Grafton property markets finished 2017 on a high, with capital gains in our region among the highest outside the capital cities.

The CoreLogic December Hedonic Home Value Index shows the Coffs Harbour - Grafton regional market experienced 9.2 per cent capital gain in 2017; the fourth highest result in regional Australia.

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie topped the regional performance list with capital gains of 11.7 per cent, followed by the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven at 10.3 per cent, Geelong came third with 9.7 per cent gains.

The report found combined regional properties outperformed the combined capitals for capital growth in the 12 months to December. The combined regional result was 9.2 per cent gain compared with 7.8 per cent for the combined capitals.

