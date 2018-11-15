Local professor helps develop world first cancer guidelines

IN A world-first, a local professor has helped to develop a new set of international guidelines which uses radiation therapy to cure prostate cancer, and which has so far returned a 90% cure rate in patients on the mid north coast.

Associate Professor Tom Shakespeare has treated approximately 100 patients in Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie over the past two years under the new guidelines.

The guidelines outline how radiation therapy can be used to cure patients whose prostate cancer has returned after initial treatment.

"In the past, patients who have been diagnosed with recurrent prostate cancer have often been told it is incurable. We now believe that these patients can be cured with radiation therapy,” A/Prof Shakespeare said.

"It is early days, but so far by following the guidelines we have more than a 90 per cent cure rate, with very few side effects.

"These are amazing results considering in the past we would not have even treated these patients with radiation therapy.”

The guidelines followed a ground-breaking eight year study led by A/Prof Shakespeare, published in 2015, which showed men with localised prostate cancer who are treated with external-beam radiation therapy have a cure rate of around 91.3 per cent for high-risk prostate cancer, and 95.5 per cent for intermediate-risk.

Around 675 patients from Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie took part in the study.

The guidelines were developed by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists following a national conference to review the new evidence and develop consensus guidelines.

A/Prof Shakespeare was a convenor of this conference and a co-author of the guidelines which are about to be published in the prestigious international journal, "Radiotherapy and Oncology”.

He expects to review the treatment results more formally early next year as part of the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute's quality assurance program.

According to the Australian Institute Health and Welfare, around 17,729 or 23.8 per cent of Australian men are estimated to be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year

In 2016, prostate cancer was the third most common cause of cancer death in Australia.