Local prodigies rise together

ON THE PLANE: Maddie McTernan with her 50m backstroke silver medal beside Paralympic Coach Yuri Vdovychenko. McTernan will swim for coach Vdovychenko at the world championships.

SWIMMING: Two former Coffs Harbour swimmers have made their mark at the Australian National Swimming Championships in Adelaide this week after both found themselves on the podium.

Madeleine McTernan produced a stunning effort in the pool on Monday night in the women's 100m multi-class backstroke final, stopping the clock at 1:10.98.

Not only did McTernan's swim rank her as the fastest S14 female backstroker in the world, it has allowed her to realise her dream of being selected for the Australian Dolphins Para Swim team.

McTernan will now represent Australia at the World Para Swimming Championships in July.

The stellar meet didn't end there for the 18-year-old, as she backed up to win a silver medal in the women's 50m multi-class backstroke final.

She also won bronze in the 200m multi-class freestyle final on Wednesday night with a personal best swim of 34.82, falling just short of silver.

"I can't believe I have made the Australian swim team,” McTernan said.

"Every time I jump in the pool I just try my best to go faster. Wow, I still cannot believe it.

"Bring on the World Para Swimming Championships, I just want to represent Australia and do my country proud. It's a dream come true.”

Fellow former Coffs swimmer and ex-teammate of McTernan, Maddy Gough, also won a silver medal during the national meet.

Gough fought out an extremely tight finish with TSS Aquatics teammate Kiah Melverton in the women's 1500m freestyle final. Melverton managed to just pip Gough on the touch to claim gold by less than 0.2 of a second.

Gough was a teenage prodigy growing up on the Coffs Coast and won the Coffs Ocean Swims on numerous occasions. The 19-year-old represented Australia at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo last year.