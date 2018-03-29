Local pride in massive stadium project

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Cr Denise Knight turn the first sod at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium before work on the grandstand upgrades begins.

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Cr Denise Knight turn the first sod at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium before work on the grandstand upgrades begins. Trevor Veale

WHEN work on the C.ex Coffs International Stadium is completed, there'll be a lot of local people who'll be able to look at it and say they helped build it.

Almost $13.5 million is being spent on the project and most of that money will be staying on the Coffs Coast.

Lipman Pty Ltd is the design and construction contractor for the project but there's a long list of local contractors and sub-contractors working on increasing the Stadium's grandstand capacity to more than 2,800 seats.

Local consultants DRA Architects and Glenn Haig & Partners Engineering have played a major role and companies such as Acheson Building Certification, Alan Kneale Electrical, Clarence Consultants, Fine Form precast Solutions, Faircloth and Reynolds, John Lacey Earthmoving, John Logan Enterprises, laser Electrical, Nambucca Plumbing and North Coast Surveys will also be involved.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight said there's several benefits to having locals work on the project.

"To have locals employed, one they're still with their families, two they're part of the community so it keeps the economy rolling," Cr Knight said.

"It's great for employment, it's great for the economy, its great for families and the other thing is it's great for the stadium.

"They understand the history of the stadium, they know what we want and they know how important it is to meet deadlines because we've got things like the Tag World Cup coming and all of these different events coming.

"So to have local contractors is a real coup, I'm so pleased."