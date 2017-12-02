Menu
Local police receive award after saving life

Leading Senior Constable Shane Pitt and Constable Lindsay Elphick at the Coffs Clarence Police Awards ceremony.
Leading Senior Constable Shane Pitt and Constable Lindsay Elphick at the Coffs Clarence Police Awards ceremony. Trevor Veale
Jasmine Minhas
by

TWO local police officers have this week received a commendation for courage from the NSW Police Commissioner following the arrest of an armed offender threatening suicide.

Back in October 2013, Senior Constable Shane Pitt and Constable Lindsay Elphick responded to reports a man was intending to take his life with a firearm at Coutts Crossing near Grafton.

The officers found the offender sitting inside his car but as they approached the man he sped off, leading to a pursuit.

According to police, during the pursuit the man pointed the handgun at the officers and fired off a round.

The man then returned to his home and place the handgun in the letter box which the officers then seized.

After negotiations, the man surrendered himself to police and was arrested.

At the Coffs Clarence Police Awards on Thursday, Senior Constable Pitt and Constable Elphick were congratulated for their 'outstanding courage and devotion' in arresting the armed man and preventing him from taking his life.

Coffs Coast Advocate
