Local photographer's next project: Book of MAFS stars...nude

BILLY FROM MAFS: Northern Rivers resident Billy Vincent may be the cover model for a future charity male nude photo book with some fellow members of the hit TV 'experiment'. John Bortolin / Manscapes

FIRST it was just Billy, but now a male nude photo book is being planned that could feature a number of male members of the Married at First Sight 2019 series, all shot in Northern Rivers locations.

Northern Rivers photographer John Bortolin said he is working on his second Manscapes book, and that members of the MAFS cast have told Billy Vincent they would be interested in being part of a future edition.

The photographer said the cast members were interested when they heard Manscapes donates part of its profits to a men's mental health charity, after local rugby star and model Rhys McNaughton lost his life.

"We are working on my second book, which will have Billy on the cover and possibly some of the guys of the show want to be in it as well," he said.

"I didn't invite them, they offered.

"Some of the other cast members mentioned it during the show, and last Thursday in the Talking Married podcast, Cameron Merchant and Dan Webb said they were definitely interested.

"They've talked to Billy about it but they haven't discussed it with me yet, I want them in my book but it's early stages."

Bortolin said the second Manscapes book is planned to be released later this year.

The Manscapes book was first published in 2015, featuring Northern Rivers models.

Since then, Manscapes has been produced as a yearly calendar, when Billy Vincent has been a model for the last two years.

Although the 2019 calendar was selling well, Billy's connection to the calendar saw it sell out overnight.

"The calendar was two thirds sold out, but after the episode when Billy introduced the calendar, the rest sold out over night," he said.

Bortolin said the full run of calendars was 550 copies, with 60 sold after Vincent disclosed his involvement in the photo project on MAFS.

"I considered getting more printed, but since it was March already, in the interim we have decided to have prints done of my photos of Billy."

"Five prints of his naked shots are now available online for $59,95, 8x12 inches on glossy paper autographed by Billy."

Part of the proceeds will be donated to men's mental health programs run by Queensland AIDS Council.

For details visit manscapes.com.au.