Local pair ready to defend their home turf

DEFENDING THEIR TURF: Ptolemy Horan and Charlie Shipperlee are ready for the FFA National Youth Championships.

WHEN Australia's best young footballers lace up their boots and slide on their shin pads next week in Coffs, two local lads will be doing their best to repel them.

Ptolemy Horan and Charlie Shipperlee have both been selected in the under-14 Northern NSW side for the FFA National Youth Championships and are eager to make a statement.

The pair have grown up playing representative football together and believe the looming tournament could be their coming out party as future stars.

Ptolemy plays left and right back and says the pillars to his game are endurance and speed.

He'll want to be on his toes in the coming days, as the nations best will come at him with everything.

"I've played all over the place but the first time I was selected in the Northern NSW team I played at the back," Ptolemy said.

"I really enjoyed it and I feel I can play my best in that position."

The Bishop Druitt College student said his favourite fullbacks are Real Madrid star Marcelo and German legend Philipp Lahm.

As for Charlie, he'll wear the goalkeeping gloves for the region.

Though the John Paul College pupil hasn't always found himself between the sticks.

"I wasn't going that well in the outfield, so decided to move into keeping," Charlie said.

"I'm good on my feet, which I think playing in the outfield has helped with.

"The key for me will be reading to the opposition's players and getting our defenders to mark them up."

The Northern NSW under-14 team open their campaign on Monday against South Australia. More than 600 players will flood Coffs Harbour for the tournament.