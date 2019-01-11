Menu
Geoff White said the 1998 Holden Commodore ute he had owned for ten years has been stolen, including all his work tools.
Local painter appeals for help to find stolen ute, tools

Jasmine Minhas
by
11th Jan 2019 2:45 PM

LOCAL painter Geoff White is appealing to the public for help to track down his stolen work ute, which contained all of his tools.

Mr White said the 1998 Holden Commodore ute he had owned for ten years was stolen in the early hours of Friday morning last week from Links Ave in Korora.

The ute, which had a new paint job and tyres, is described as being red with WA number plates 1BHX 587.

If you have any information call Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.

coffs harbour korora stolen vehicle
Coffs Coast Advocate

