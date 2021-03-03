Local musicians are helping to revive the CBD

Sam Dyball will perform at City Square this month as part of the Live and Local music series.

Sam Dyball will perform at City Square this month as part of the Live and Local music series.

He’s performed over 450 shows as part of family trio D’boyzos, and now young singer songwriter Sam Dyball is well prepared to dip his toes into the world of solo performance.

Off the back of supporting big Aussie names like Troy Casser-Daley and Kasey Chambers with the band which includes his dad and brother, Sam is set to try out a solo show at what he says is the “perfect” venue: City Square.

The Nana Glen musician is one four locals who will be performing at City Square this month as part of an initiative between Coffs Harbour City Council and the City Centre Masterplan Committee.

The initiative aims to bring arts and culture to the CBD, providing an incentive for people to visit the cafes and businesses while supporting local and visiting musicians.

“Having this opportunity that gets me into a local and outdoor live space is perfect. I can put myself out there and try out some of the new songs I’ve been writing,” he said.

“It is really refreshing to have access to a larger space like this as the social distancing rules have resulted in much smaller crowds for musicians.

“I like to be able to reach more people and share the tunes and good vibes with Coffs Harbour locals.”



The Live and Local music series at City Square first kicked off in mid-January and has now been extended to run throughout March following positive feedback from the community.

CBD businesses reported that more customers had been sitting down to eat and drink and were also staying longer to enjoy the free live music.

The extension of the Live and Local music series comes as busking has been reintroduced to the area, with two designated busking spots in City Square available for locals to book for free.

As part of the music series, musicians are scheduled to perform every Wednesday at 10.30am. Here is the line-up:

March 10 – Raku One O’Gaia

March 17 – Sam Dyball

March 24 – Looking for Lucy

March 31 – Alicia Parry

In the event of wet weather the musicians will perform undercover in the Food Court on Level 1 of Coffs Central.