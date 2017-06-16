Local mum's bottle top artworks a marvel for many

POP YOUR TOP: Sandy Beach kids Amber and Fern Albrow, Ruby and Jude Osborne and Mahli-Rose Lynch.

A SIMPLE Pinterest project has seen artwork created by a local primary school teacher sought out by schools across the region - and looking at the unveiling of her latest eco-friendly mural at Sandy Beach Public it's not hard to see why.

But Sandy Public's newest mural is not the sole work of mother-of-three Tianne Albrow, it is the result of a collaborative project she spearheaded with the students at the school.

The mural, which is around three metres tall and four metres wide, was created using over 3500 recycled bottle tops collected by students at the school.

"All the kids drew up designs for the mural and I took elements of all designs and made them into one,” said Ms Albrow.

"The kids have been collecting bottle caps and I got them to help me screw them on. It took about a month to complete it.”

Ms Albrow was approached to create the mural by Sandy Public School after she unveiled the first one she created for Kororo Public School.

So far her artworks have recycled more than 10,000 bottle tops.

"It's great to know the bottle tops haven't gone in landfill, but instead they've been used to create something beautiful.”

With the support of Pacific Collective, residents will have a chance to see Ms Albrow creating a mural live during Curryfest.