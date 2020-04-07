Local mechanic reveals struggle in face of Covid-19

Jeeps R Us owners Lisa and Richard Cluley were on track to have a bumper first half of the year.

SINCE taking over small business Jeeps R Us nearly three years ago, Richard and Lisa Cluley have taken the shop from strength to strength and were on track to have a bumper first half of the year.

But in a matter of just two weeks, the Covid-19 pandemic changed things drastically.

“We’re trying to keep the doors open at the moment,” Mr Cluley said.

“We had 28 cancellations in a week. It’s amazing how fast things can change.”

Jeeps R Us is among countless local businesses affected.

The husband and wife duo have adopted stringent hygiene practices, including sanitising vehicles before and after service or repair, and are still operating at normal hours.

A self-described “one man rock band”, Mr Cluley said the business had not met the eligibility criteria for government assistance.

He must wait another month for business figures to drop before he can apply.

“We’re open for business as usual, we’re just trying to smash through this month and keep on top of everything.”

“People are getting laid off, hours are getting cut, so I think people aren’t really thinking about their cars at the moment,” he said.

Jeeps R Us specialises in Jeep services and repairs, but Mr Cluley works on all vehicles.

The family-owned business, which has supported other local businesses and suppliers, uses gloves where possible and sanitises all contact points in vehicles.

In Druitt Court, Jeeps R Us can be contacted on 6652 3323.