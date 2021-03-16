Menu
Police and emergency services at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Brooms Head Road. Images: Frank Redward.
Local man killed in late-night crash near Maclean

Adam Hourigan
16th Mar 2021 7:08 AM | Updated: 7:26 AM
A man has died in a fatal crash on Brooms Head Road in the Lower Clarence region last night.

At approximately 10.30pm on Monday night, a Holden Colorado ute left Brooms Head Road near Wallaby Lane at Taloumbi about 14km southeast of Maclean and collided with a tree.

Reports said neighbours heard the crash and alerted emergency services.

Police, police rescue, local RFS and SES attended the scene, to find a man in his 20s trapped in the vehicle.

Tragically, he died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

It is understood the man is a local from Gulmarrad.

Police investigators processed the scene and investigations into the cause are continuing.

Anyone with further information should call Grafton Police Station or Crimestoppers.

