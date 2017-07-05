23°
News

Local man charged with historical child sex offences

5th Jul 2017 11:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN has been charged following an investigation into historical child sex offences in the state's north.

Detectives from Oxley Local Area Command commenced an investigation in 2015 following reports a teenage boy was sexually and indecently assaulted by a man known to him between 1983 and 1986 in Gunnedah.

It is understood the accused has resided on the Coffs Coast in recent years. 

Following extensive investigations, detectives commenced a prosecution against the 56-year-old man on Monday.

He was charged with 20 historical child sex offences, including:

* Eight counts of sexual assault (Cat 4) assault and act of indecency person under 16,

* Six counts of sexual assault (Cat 4) assault and indecent act person between 14 and 16;

* Three counts of sexual assault (Cat 3) - person under 16;

* Two counts of sexual assault (Cat 4) incite indecent act person between 14 and 16; and,

* Attempt sexual assault (Cat 3) - person under 16.

He remains in custody and is next due to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Monday, August 28.

Oxley Local Area Command's Crime Manager, Chief Inspector Phil O'Reilly, encouraged anyone who has ever been a victim of sexual or indecent assault to report it to police.

"If you have ever been abused, no matter what the circumstance and no matter how long ago it occurred, please get in touch," Chief Inspector O'Reilly said.

"Our dedicated local detectives work closely with specialist investigators, who are trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, physical abuse and serious cases of neglect.

"If an adult entrusted with your care took advantage of you, they deserve to be arrested, charged and put before the courts."

All reports are investigated thoroughly and victims can also access counselling and support.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  child sex case coffs coast crime gunnedah

When Lions ran rampant at the Jetty

When Lions ran rampant at the Jetty

The day 'big hunt gamers' from far and wide descended on Coffs Harbour to help with five lions and an elephant on Jetty Beach.

North Coast hit by the flu virus

Researchers have discovered seven new strains of flu virus in Australia over the past five years.

Seven new flu strains in five years and 19 over the past 100 years?

Tradition celebrated with fun and dance

GOOD TIMES: Punjabi ladies of Woolgoolga celebrated traditional Teeyan festival.

Panjabi women celebrate the Teeyan Festival.

Village with no beer has plenty of bars

Publican Wade Clarke now has mobile coverage thanks to Telstra and the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

THE Pub With No Beer is no longer the pub with no mobile coverage.

Local Partners

Building relationships with local Aboriginal communities

Local Land Services helping build relationships with local Aboriginal communities and groups

Your best tenant could be waiting

NCCH has been managing social and affordable housing in the Northern Rivers since 1984 with over 1,000 properties currently in their portfolio.

Do you have a property you need to rent?

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this week

The Chilli Fest is back once again.

Looking for things to do this week? Here's a list.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

Hands on with wildlife

Coffs What's on for kids.

A great way to spend the school holidays

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $795,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Beachside investment opportunity...

1-4/53 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 9 4 4 $845,000 ...

Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

Is this your opportunity to get into the Sawtell market?

6/67 Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Recently vacated - opening the door to this neat and secure villa for first home buyers and savvy investors to make a rare, affordable purchase in this Sawtell...

Fantastic Entertainer With An Abundance Of Space

47 De Castella Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $525,000

Located in popular Boambee East this split level, 4 bedroom home is a real stunner with its modern facade and street appeal. When you enter the home from the...

An enviable welcoming vibe and a sought after coastal address!

4 Korora Bay Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Exuding an inviting, relaxed aura, this 'feel good' property captures an enviable surfside lifestyle, just a short stroll down the road to reserves, beaches and...

When lifestyle matters! Proximity to the Jetty satisfies!

93A Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $749,000

Imagine life where a walk along the beach, a quick spot of fishing, relaxing coffee or dining at the Jetty restaurant precinct are all at your beck and...

Cosmopolitan Jetty living with island, ocean and harbour views!

5/3 Angus McLeod Place, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $739,000 ...

Admired for their outstanding architecture the 'boatsheds' is a benchmark property positioned as close to the harbour as you can get! Utilising timber, glass and...

Claim your piece of paradise with this stunning coastal hideaway.

17 Fern Tree Place, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000 ...

Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunningly contemporary coastal residence... superbly designed for all year round living. The home epitomises...

Sunny &amp; Central Home on 927m2, Overlooking Reserve

41 Wentworth Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

Enjoying a peaceful pocket of Coffs Harbour's town centre, with reserve across the road, this solid 3 bedroom home enjoys a sunny north facing position, private...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready, set, go for first home buyers

GRAND OPPORTUNITY: New incentives for first home buyers have come into effect.

How much can first home buyers save?

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!