Local man charged with historical child sex offences

A MAN has been charged following an investigation into historical child sex offences in the state's north.

Detectives from Oxley Local Area Command commenced an investigation in 2015 following reports a teenage boy was sexually and indecently assaulted by a man known to him between 1983 and 1986 in Gunnedah.

It is understood the accused has resided on the Coffs Coast in recent years.

Following extensive investigations, detectives commenced a prosecution against the 56-year-old man on Monday.

He was charged with 20 historical child sex offences, including:

* Eight counts of sexual assault (Cat 4) assault and act of indecency person under 16,

* Six counts of sexual assault (Cat 4) assault and indecent act person between 14 and 16;

* Three counts of sexual assault (Cat 3) - person under 16;

* Two counts of sexual assault (Cat 4) incite indecent act person between 14 and 16; and,

* Attempt sexual assault (Cat 3) - person under 16.

He remains in custody and is next due to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Monday, August 28.

Oxley Local Area Command's Crime Manager, Chief Inspector Phil O'Reilly, encouraged anyone who has ever been a victim of sexual or indecent assault to report it to police.

"If you have ever been abused, no matter what the circumstance and no matter how long ago it occurred, please get in touch," Chief Inspector O'Reilly said.

"Our dedicated local detectives work closely with specialist investigators, who are trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, physical abuse and serious cases of neglect.

"If an adult entrusted with your care took advantage of you, they deserve to be arrested, charged and put before the courts."

All reports are investigated thoroughly and victims can also access counselling and support.