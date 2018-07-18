Local Mac users scammed out of thousands

There are simple tricks for users to follow in order to avoid installing the malware.

There are simple tricks for users to follow in order to avoid installing the malware. DERRICK DEN HOLLANDER

A LOCAL telecommunications company is warning residents some local customers have been scammed out of thousands in the past two weeks.

A phishing scam targeting Mac users has seen around $4,800 taken from local users in the past fortnight, according to Woolgoolga-based company Valaxus.

"This is achieved by redirecting the user from legitimate websites to fake websites, instructing them their computer is infected with a virus,” explained Valaxus' Nick Clayton.

"The user is then offered an 'anti-virus' software to solve the issue, or a number to contact of which the 'tech support officer' will ask for a dollar figure to remove the virus remotely. This is malicious software with one intention - to obtain your credit card details.

"There are common names for these 'anti-viruses' and so far we have encountered - 'MacDefender' and 'MacSecurity'. Whilst these scams are not considered new methods for malware, it is quite evident that they are still a very effective as a scam model today.”

Mr Clayton said there were a few simple tricks for users to follow in order to avoid installing the malware.

"If you are prompted with a message about 'threats detected', 'viruses' or 'security software' quit the browser you are using. If this fails you can force quit the browser.

"If the browser has already downloaded the launch sequence for the malicious software, cancel the installation process and DO NOT enter your administrator password. Then simply drag the installer into 'Trash' and empty 'Trash'.

"If you believe you have this on your Mac product or suspect something isn't right - perhaps a new 'anti-virus' you have recently noticed pop up on your machine - I implore you investigate and remove immediately.

"If you need advice, or a check over on your device to make sure you do not fall victim to this elaborate scam call us on 02 5626 5905.”