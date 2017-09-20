Local landmark building passed in

STILL FOR SALE: Federation House in Moonee St was passed in at auction.

STILL FOR SALE: Federation House in Moonee St was passed in at auction. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour's highest profile office building has been passed in at auction.

Federation House at 24 Moonee St failed to sell under the hammer in Sydney on Tuesday.

"The property was passed in without a bid,” LJ Hooker Commercial Coffs Harbour Director Troy Mitchell said.

"There was an offer before auction in excess of $10-million, but that was was refused and we have since had other offers so we are awaiting instructions from the vendor.”

Federation House is considered the city's most prestigious office building with national and government tenants including the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Ambulance Service of NSW, Optus and Vodaphone plus MBT Lawyers which occupies one whole floor.

The eight level, 3327sqm. building includes dual lift access to all floors and 42 car parking spaces.

CoreLogic records show the building was last sold for $2.3 million in 1999.