22°
Property

Local landmark building passed in

STILL FOR SALE: Federation House in Moonee St was passed in at auction.
STILL FOR SALE: Federation House in Moonee St was passed in at auction. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

Coffs Harbour's highest profile office building has been passed in at auction.

Federation House at 24 Moonee St failed to sell under the hammer in Sydney on Tuesday.

"The property was passed in without a bid,” LJ Hooker Commercial Coffs Harbour Director Troy Mitchell said.

"There was an offer before auction in excess of $10-million, but that was was refused and we have since had other offers so we are awaiting instructions from the vendor.”

Federation House is considered the city's most prestigious office building with national and government tenants including the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Ambulance Service of NSW, Optus and Vodaphone plus MBT Lawyers which occupies one whole floor.

The eight level, 3327sqm. building includes dual lift access to all floors and 42 car parking spaces.

CoreLogic records show the building was last sold for $2.3 million in 1999.

Topics:  coffs harbour commercial real estate lj hooker commercial coffs harbour

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Haynes set to captain Australia in Ashes

Haynes set to captain Australia in Ashes

WHEN the Southern Stars battle it out in Coffs Harbour for the Women's Ashes against the old enemy, Rachael Haynes is set to be the stand-in skipper.

What's better than eating at Guzman y Gomez?

JOBS OPEN: The Guzman y Gomez Coffs Harbour store is hiring

The opening of the Coffs GYG is getting closer

Jetty on Coffs Creek burnt

Chris Horton inspects what's left of the timber jetty and looks in vain for missing gear.

Vandals lit fire, stole fishing gear

Paramedics issue warning after tools cause 'saw' point

SAW AND SORRY: A man who cut his leg with a chainsaw at Moonee Beach (not pictured) was one of 49 tool-related injuries paramedics responded to across NSW from July to September.

Man cuts leg with chainsaw at Moonee Beach

Local Partners

41.3m of Absolute Waterfront

13 David Watt Close, Sawtell 2452

House 4 3 3 $939,000

Open the gate and enter your private waterfront retreat. With uninterrupted views across Bonville Waters to the Bongil Bongil National Park, you will feel a...

Stunning apartment living...

3/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 1 $639,000

This contemporary style apartment is perfectly located across the road from Coffs Harbour main beach and within a short walk to major shopping, cafes, restaurants...

25 Acres of Pure Paradise...

378 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 6 3 $880,000

Enjoy the scenic 18 minute drive from Coffs Harbour to arrive at 378 East Bank Road. A 25 acre slice of paradise perfect for anyone seeking a rural lifestyle...

Perfect lifestyle property - fishing, camping, riding - it&#39;s yours!...

2517 Orara Way, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 8 $599,000 ...

Stop dreaming and start living the dream. With all the hard work done, this immaculate 98-acre (40ha approx.) property offers the perfect 'tree change'. Your own...

Family home in beach side location...

1 Tropic Lodge Place, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $659,000

Perfectly presented throughout, this welcoming family home is situated within a short stroll to Kororo Primary School and a leafy 5 minute walk to the...

Lifestyle and family living in Middle Boambee...

4 Raintree Place, Boambee 2450

House 5 2 3 $869,000 ...

Combining a highly sought-after location, room for the kids to run around and a practical floorplan, this four-bedroom home should be placed high on your...

Inner City Subdivision Potential?...

29 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $380,000

Handy to the City Centre and Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre, this property represents a potential development opportunity for the astute buyer. Comprising an...

Prime Position....Privacy....Space....and even a pool!

20 Kearn Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $649,000

Are you after a home with character, in a great location with a wonderful sense of space? Slightly elevated, yet level and in a popular Boambee East street the...

Affordable 3 bedroom home...

5a Koel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $385,000

If that affordable three bedroom home has so far escaped you, look no further! This home on 771m2 (approx.) block has a good size rear yard and is fenced for...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $489,000

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Award is the icing for locals who love their work

WINNERS: Coffs Harbour Franchisee Craig Budden (third from left), Aussie founder John Symond (second from right) and the Coffs Harbour Aussie Homeloans team.

Local business recognised as a stand-out

Opportunity knocks at Sawtell

Home on 1,094sqm has plenty of potential

Mackay couple reveals secret to renovation game

FINISHED PRODUCT: One of the houses Sonia and Adam have worked on.

Couple who make living renovating houses have process

The Coast suburb where home affordability meets growth

Dean Chesterman and Rebecca Dyne are loving life since they moved into their new home in Burnside.

Suburb still star of affordability, but emerging as growth area