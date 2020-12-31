Menu
Jockey Ray Spokes on Single Image in 2018.
Horses

Local lads take multiple honours at Coffs Summer Cup

TIM JARRETT
Geoff Newling and , coffssport@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Italian Tune found Ray Spokes on song as he steered the Coffs Harbour gelding to a Le Dain Summer Cup (2015m) at Coffs Harbour yesterday.

The Coffs Harbour jockey made it a treble on the day after piloting the Brett Bellamy-trained pair, Jakuta and Find The Beat, to victories earlier in the meeting.

In race eight of the nine-race program Spokes was at his best with what Sky Thoroughbred Central pundit Melinda Turner termed a "beautiful ride".

Spokes had sat back with the four-year-old son of Pierro until the 800m where he started to go forward in a circling run that saw him join the leaders as they turned for home.

He then speared towards his favourite outside lane, where he had surged to victory on Find The Beat, and strode clear.

Coffs Harbour trainer Brad Munro pictured with his first winner Anghiari.
Italian Tune then found the line stoutly to snare a second career win for her Coffs Harbour trainer Brad Munro.

Spokes said Italian Tune's downfall in the past has been because "he's too much of a thinker".

He was the one thinking, cooly, relaxing back in the field and then surging early but devastatingly.

"He's a dead set stayer," Ray Spokes added of a horse who might go places if "he keeps his mind on the job".

