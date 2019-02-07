Menu
RETURNING: Australian hope Rebecca Artis will return to Bonville for the Australian Ladies Classic.
Sport

Local hopes in fine touch ahead of Ladies Classic

7th Feb 2019 12:47 PM
GOLF: As the par 72 course at Bonville Golf Resort soaks up a little bit of much needed precipitation this week, a raft of Australians are making their final preparations for an assault on the Australian Ladies Classic.

Top ranking Australian Hannah Green will return to Bonville after a strong start in last year's event supported by an in form Rebecca Artis and Sarah Kemp.

Gold Coast native Artis also made a great start to the 2018 tournament, making the cut, but was unable to find an edge during the final rounds, leaving her seventh.

The Helsingborg and Ladies Scottish Open winner will begin her 2019 campaign in form and will be one to watch.

Kemp posted rounds of 73, 71, 76 and 73 to finish fifth in the Australian Ladies Classic 2018.

Kemp's career includes 11 ALPG career victories and she will draw on her 13 years of tour experience when she returns to Bonville.

Pacific Bay Resort has been announced as the naming rights sponsor of the event, which pleased Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser.

"Pacific Bay Resort becoming the naming rights sponsor of the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to ensure the tournament grows into one of the most important fixtures on the Australian women's golf calendar,” Fraser said.

Mr Fraser also announced the final two rounds of the tournament would be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

The tournament runs from February 21-24.

australian ladies classic bonville golf resort golf golf nsw hannah green pacific bay resort rebecca artis sarah kemp
Coffs Coast Advocate

