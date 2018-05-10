Local Holiday Parks big winners

WIN GRINS: Scotts Head staff (back) Sarah Basha, Jo and Nathan Evelyn and (front) Kathryn Peppercorn, Michelle Webber, Gary Matley after receiving their award.

WIN GRINS: Scotts Head staff (back) Sarah Basha, Jo and Nathan Evelyn and (front) Kathryn Peppercorn, Michelle Webber, Gary Matley after receiving their award. Contributed

HOLIDAY parks across the region under the Reflections banner have scored big with visitors.

The eight Reflections Holiday Parks in the Coffs Coast, Nambucca and Bellingen areas officially reign supreme in guest satisfaction after receiving a Guest Review Award from online accommodation booking platform Booking.com

Chief executive Steve Edmonds said a total of 25 of the group's coastal parks were honoured with an award based on guest satisfaction and thanked managers and teams for creating great holiday experiences.

"Listening to and acting upon guest feedback is a priority for all of our parks,” he said.

"We take guest feedback very seriously.

"I thank everyone from the managers and front reception, right through to grounds people and housekeeping, for dedication to customer service which makes these award wins possible.”

Guest Review Awards are chosen by Booking.com based on an aggregation of guest feedback on the site with those receiving an award holding an overall score of eight out of 10 or higher across a single year.

Parks to receive awards locally are Coffs Harbour, Red Rock, Moonee Beach, Corindi Beach, Nambucca Heads, Urunga, Mylestom and Scotts Head.

Coffs Harbour managers Leisha and Mark McFaull said they take great pride in offering guests a service second to none.

"Our park is the perfect base to explore all that this amazing region has to offer,” Leisha said.

"Coffs Harbour is our home and we treat our guests like family so we are especially thrilled to be recognised for giving people a great experience.”

Scotts Head managers Nathan and Jo Evelyn said nothing was more important in this industry than delivering great customer service.

"Our entire team works extremely hard to give all guests a great experience during their stay with us and we are pleased to see industry recognition reflecting this,” Nathan said.