Local highway workers left high and dry

Jasmine Minhas
| 17th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
RMS is working to better understand the circumstances and consequences for KNF and its workers.
RMS is working to better understand the circumstances and consequences for KNF and its workers.

A WORKER employed on the Pacific Hwy upgrade near Macksville has come forward after it was announced company KNF Construction is going into administration.

"I was working on the local Macksville highway upgrade constructions. I woke up this morning to a phone call explaining that the company that promised me 8 months full-time work was going into liquidation and they have flown back to Ireland,” the worker said.

"There's 100 local workers without work and money because we were meant to be paid today.”

Roads and Maritime Services said it has been advised by its contractor, Pacifico, for the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads upgrade, that its sub-contactor KNF Construction went into administration on Wednesday, March 15.

RMS is currently working with its contractor to better understand the circumstances and consequences for KNF and its workers.

Topics:  knf construction pacific highway upgrade roads and maritime services

A worker employed on the Pacific Hwy Upgrade around Macksville has come forward to share his concern after company KNF Construction goes into administration.

