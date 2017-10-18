Local heroes relay Queen's message to Commonwealth Games

FINE FOUR: Local Queen's Baton bearers Tom Strickland, Mick McGarigan, Phillip Lane and Stephen Glyde. Absent: Peter Tarran and Anthony Miles.

FINE FOUR: Local Queen's Baton bearers Tom Strickland, Mick McGarigan, Phillip Lane and Stephen Glyde. Absent: Peter Tarran and Anthony Miles. Trevor Veale

A HOST of locals have been named as baton bearers to take part in the Queen's Relay ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games.

The six, make up a select group of 3800 Australians, who have been recognised as heroes for their time and dedication served in the community.

Tom Strickland was nominated as an outstanding person of Coffs Harbour after he started an Aboriginal housing cooperative in the 1960s.

Tom then went on to start Camp Quality, a charity helping children impacted by cancer, in Northern NSW and has helped run it for 23 years.

As an avid sports fan, he said it would be a privilege to run the baton bearing the Queen's personal message to be read at the start of the 21st Commonwealth Games for Coffs Harbour.

"I hope to do the city proud; it's nice they remember me," Tom said.

Budding sports fan Mick McGarigan is a life member of the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club.

He questioned what he had done to deserve the nomination but his dedication to the club clearly answers this.

Mick was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of blood cancer. Despite this, he has continued to train during chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He has been a Sawtell SLSC member for more than 30 years and in that time has helped train lifesavers, been club captain, care taker and competed in the Australian championships.

Mick also helped to start the Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club and still competes socially.

Macksville surf lifesaver Phillip Lane has also dedicated his life to his club.

Phillip has been a member of Macksville SLSC for about 40 years, ensuring the community has a safe experience at the beach.

He was also a NSW Fire and Rescue firefighter for 30 years at Macksville.

Phil's daughter, Kristy, nominated him as a baton bearer.

"He is the kind of person who knows everyone in the community and will help out anyone with anything that they need assistance with," she said.

"A quintessential Aussie bloke with a huge heart."

Macksville's Anthony Miles was recognised for his contributions to a number of sporting organisations, both as an office bearer and participant.

He helped the community secure a $2 million grant through Nambucca Shire Council for local sports facilities.

Anthony also supports the Macksville Gift, one of NSW's longest running athletics carnivals which his family helped start.

As a business owner, he was also recognised for his contributions as a volunteer at the Macksville Chamber of Commerce.

Bellingen's Stephen Glyde has been a sportsman all his life as a player, referee or administrator.

The president of the Bellingen Magpies Rugby League Club has helped develop a healthy club culture and over the years nurtured NRL talent, including North Queensland Cowboys forward Shaun Fensom.

Stephen ran the Olympic torch in 2000 when he passed it on to his son, Peter, so he is no stranger to this privileged role.

Dorrigo's Peter Tarran was nominated for his service with the SES.

Peter has been an active member of the Dorrigo SES for over 30 years and is now a senior rescue officer.

With an easy personality, Peter has been said to have a "calming influence" assuring people when they are at their most vulnerable.

He has been awarded the Royal Humane Society Award fro Bravery and will this year be handed the SES Long Service Medal for 35 years.

The Queen's Baton left England in March, starting its 230,000km journey to Australia via 70 different countries.

On Christmas day it will arrive in Australia and travel for 100 days before arriving at the Gold Coast on April 4 to mark the start of the Commonwealth Games.