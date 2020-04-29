Local GP welcomes removal of dangerous medical magazine

Woolworths and Coles have removed the magazines and local GP Ashlea Broomfield says the move shows corporate responsibility.

Woolworths and Coles have removed the magazines and local GP Ashlea Broomfield says the move shows corporate responsibility.

A local GP has applauded the removal of a magazine promoting pseudo-scientific medical 'advice' from the shelves of major supermarkets.

Coles and Woolworths' pulled the magazine titled 'What Doctors Don't Tell You' promoting "alternative medicines" and telling readers how to protect themselves from 5G.

Toormina GP Ashlea Broomfield, who is also Co-Vice Chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) NSW/ACT Faculty, says the move shows corporate responsibility.

"Doctors aren't keeping anything from you, we are working as hard as we can to help our patients every day and keep them up to date with the most up to date treatments that are safe and effective."

Earlier in the week Sydney 2GB radio host Ben Fordham expressed outrage at it being stocked in Australia's two biggest supermarkets.

He said the publication was "filled with dangerous misinformation", "dodgy medical advice" and "full of all the usual conspiracy theories".

Local GP Ashlea Broomfield says that now, more than ever, people need to heed expert medical advice.

The front cover of the edition hints at articles on healing spines without surgery, healing diabetes and "healing your heart after a heart attack".

Dr Broomfield says that now, more than ever, people need to heed expert medical advice and be wary of myths that will 'cure' Covid-19 (or other ailments).

"It is really tough at the moment and lots of people are anxious and suffering from information overload. It is useful to always apply a 'sniff test' to information you are seeing on social media or supermarket shelves.

"Instead, listen to your local GP because expert advice matters and we are doing all we can to keep you safe and well and we can help you to determine what is 'real' and what is 'fake.'"

The What Doctors Don't Tell You (WDDTY) magazine began as a newsletter in 1989, published by author Lynne McTaggart and her husband Bryan Hubbard who recently held a series of Covid-19 webinars, according to its UK-based website.