Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

WINNER: Warren Gavenlock’s Colleoni won the second race on Coffs Cup Day to a big roar from the local crowd.

DESPITE some class horses from Newcastle, Sydney and the Gold Coast competing in town on Thursday, local trainers were able to more than hold their own.

Warren Gavenlock struck early in race two when his gelding Colleoni ($6.50) broke through for his maiden win at just his second career start.

The five-year-old was originally an emergency for the Country Maiden Showcase race over 1300m but made the most of his late call-up.

"It was a sensational run in a race that was a bit short for him," Gavenlock said.

"A lot of work has gone into him, the owners have been very patient. He bowed a tendon when he was with Tracey Bartley. They said he had untapped ability and sent him up here to convalesce."

Colleoni stayed in Coffs with Gavenlock and is now fit and healthy and looking to a bright racing future.

Jockey Matthew McGuren said Colleoni was "still learning".

"There's a lot of improvement in him," he said.

In race four it was Brett Dodson's turn to repel the out-of-towners when his five-year-old gelding Vacate ($5) flashed home to a huge local cheer in the Class 3 Showcase Handicap over 1200m.

Dodson prepares the gelding for a large local syndicate including Coffs Harbour Racing Club chairman Alan Johnson, deputy chairman Shane Nolan and former representative cricketer Richard Hinton.

Awesome is how Dodson, who started his racing career as an apprentice jockey in Tamworth before turning to training, described his charger's performance.

"Today was what we wanted," he said.

"His first run back had been super the other day and he came up really well for this. His work the other day was perfect."

Dodson's great day didn't end there as Victorian import Galway ($5.50) got the job done in the last event on Cup Day.

Having shown promise since moving to the Dodson stable, Galway was up against a top field of milers in the Country Magic Merv Mercer Showcase over 1600m.

Racing at the rear of the field and three wide for the majority, Galway needed to produce a big final 400m to get the chocolates.

A majestic ride from Matthew Bennett allowed him to do just that, with the four-year-old edging out Ambitious Prince ($26) and Malawi Gold ($7.50) on the line.

In the Daniel Baker Showcase Sprint (1200m) it was a Newcastle old boy Got Unders ($26) who won at overs.

The Jay Hopkins-trained gelding, a 10-year-old marvel, won his eighth race and took his prizemoney to more than $490,000 when Jake Bayliss sliced his way through the field to beat Bruce Hill's Taillevent ($7.50) and Donna Grisedale's Waltzing Willie ($20).

Bayliss described it as a "brave win" when he talked to the Hopkins clan after the race.