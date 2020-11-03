Local firm to get cracking on $23m sporting complex

Alastair Milroy, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight and State Member Gurmesh Singh turn the first sod on the $23.1m Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

THE benefits of the three tiers of government working together was on display today with a sod turning ceremony to mark the start of work on the $23m Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

They even shared speech notes, with Mayor Denise Knight going last - and chipping State MP Gurmesh Singh and Federal Member Kevin Hogan for taking all her best lines.

What Cr Knight did make sure to repeat was that the tireless efforts of locals like Alastair Milroy, for more than 10 years, were vital to seeing it all come to fruition.

Work will soon begin on the $23.1m Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

Mr Singh has a unique perspective on the project as he grew up in the area, and recalled his memories from thirty years ago when locals would say: "yes one day it will happen".

"And now we are turning the sod. This stadium will be the envy of every town up and down the coast," Mr Singh said.

"I imagine it will be booked out years in advance."

Following a competitive tender process, local company Burnett Civil and Plumbing have been selected to complete the first stage which involves connecting the water and sewer network to the site.

Ernie Burnett and team will get to work on site preparation in coming weeks.

Ernie Burnett was there for the sod turning with some of his crew.

"Yeah it will keep us off the streets for a few weeks I guess."

Woolgoolga is in the Federal electorate of Page and State electorate of Coffs Harbour.

Page MP Mr Hogan said the project will create over 140 jobs during construction and many more into the future.

"It will allow Woolgoolga to host major sporting and cultural events, drawing more people to our region," Mr Hogan said.

Fly through of Woolgoolga Sports Complex: A fly through animation of the new Woolgoolga Sports Complex

The mulitpurpose centre will include two indoor courts, a stage, kitchen, cafe, multipurpose rooms and amenities. It will cater for AFL, cricket, basketball, netball and touch football.

The project has evolved following significant community consultation and input over a decade.

The detailed design phase, has been led by renowned sports architects Populous and supported by a number of local design consultants.

Concept designs for the Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

The project includes:

- West Woolgoolga Playing Fields: to cater to AFL, Cricket, with tournament overlay for Touch Football as well as multi use fields, including lighting, drainage and amenities. ∙ Northern Beaches Multi-Purpose Centre: two indoor courts (Basketball and Netball), stage, kitchen, multipurpose rooms, amenities.

- Civil works including roadways, shared pathways, carparks and services.

The major construction tender is due to go out to the marketplace shortly.

Contracts are expected to be agreed in early 2021 and work will begin as soon as they are in place.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2022.