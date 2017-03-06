Local film to screen at Flickerfest

LOCAL PRODUCTION: To catch a screening of Passengers head to the Jetty Memorial Theatre this Friday.

SAWTELL film director Simon Portus has had his locally-made short film, Passengers, selected for the 26th Flickerfest short film festival.

The film, produced by Headline Productions, was shot in and around the Coffs Coast with a local crew of filmmakers.

The production, financed by Screen Australia, will screen this Friday night at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Audiences may recognise some of the locations used in the production of the short film, including the Coffs Harbour Airport and the Woolgoolga Bypass before its completion.

"I've shot all three of my last short films in the Coffs Region and it's been great to be able to film in an area that has so much to offer visually and is also my home," explains Simon.

"If you were to try to film in an airport in any major city it would be nearly impossible, so it was amazing to have such great access and the management at both these locations were fantastic."

Flickerfest is Australia's largest short film competition, which includes a national tour of both new Australian and international short film programs, which screen this coming Friday and Saturday nights at the Jetty Theatre respectively.

For information and tickets, call the Jetty Theatre Box Office on 6648 4930 or go to jettytheatre.com.