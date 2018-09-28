Local fighters to take to hometown ring
MICK Magnay spent close to 21-years out of the ring before returning to train for his shot at winning a state title belt.
Magnay, who will on Saturday night line up against Dave Littlefield from Orange, is contesting the State welterweight title.
A troupe of young boxers including Grady Spokes and Tully O'Rourke, who train out of his Bonville gym, will also feature on the card at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.
One feature fight will be a hotly contested light middle weight rematch of Grady Spokes and Peter Conroy of Nambucca Heads.
"These two young fighters had an epic battle in Nambucca Heads three weeks ago, so we've organised the rematch and Grady is in good shape," Magnay said.
Another young fighter he trains, Tully O'Rourke, enters the ring for the first time, facing off against Brent Munro in a light middleweight match-up.
"I can't wait to have my first fight in front of a home crowd," O'Rourke said.
It's been two years since a fight night was held in Coffs Harbour and follows last weekend's bouts at Grafton.
"It's great to bring the return of a fight night to Coffs Harbour with 17 fights and two exhibitions," Magnay said.
"Some years we've had to turn people away, so staging a fight night in a bigger venue like the racing club will be great thing.
"Bringing boxing back to Coffs wouldn't be possible without the sponsors - without them it wouldn't have got off the ground."
Doors open at 6pm.
Tickets: Adults $20 and pensioners and children $10.
Coffs Fight Night
Ben Scott, Kempsey
v Ben McIntyre, Kempsey
Jesse Van Boogaard, Grafton
v Willem Clarke, Maitland
Zac Crouch, Moree
v Jai Wilton, Tamworth
Sarah Botteril, Newcastle
v Mya Kerry, Newcastle
Callum Mudd, Maitland
v Jesse Simpson, Nambucca Heads
Cameron Bright, Tamworth
v Sam McKechnie Coffs Harbour
Grady Spokes, Sawtell
v Pete Conroy, Nambucca Heads
Tully O'Rourke, Sawtell
v Brent Munro, Moree
Ryan Woods, Tamworth
v Matt Watt, Coffs Harbour
Blake Pine, Manilla
v Brent John, Newcastle
Connor Williams, Moree
v Blake Stone, Maitland
Matt Sole, Coffs Harbour
v Kyle Miller, Grafton
Carter McHugh, Murwillimbah
v Andy Chenoweth, Maitland
Riley Rodda, Tamworth
v Adam Woodger, Newcastle
Javed Kahaser, Sydney
v Jaxon Mclean, Maitland
Hari Bhajan Reciuga, Murwillumbah
v Cody Moore, Mooree
Mick Magnay, Coffs Harbour
v Dave Littlefield, Orange.