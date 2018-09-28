Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLOVED UP AND READY: Grady Spokes, Mick Magnay and Tully O'Rourke will be among the local fighters representing Coffs Harbour at the fight night at Coffs Racing Club on Saturday night.
GLOVED UP AND READY: Grady Spokes, Mick Magnay and Tully O'Rourke will be among the local fighters representing Coffs Harbour at the fight night at Coffs Racing Club on Saturday night. Matt Deans
Sport

Local fighters to take to hometown ring

Matt Deans
by
28th Sep 2018 3:00 PM

MICK Magnay spent close to 21-years out of the ring before returning to train for his shot at winning a state title belt.

Magnay, who will on Saturday night line up against Dave Littlefield from Orange, is contesting the State welterweight title.

A troupe of young boxers including Grady Spokes and Tully O'Rourke, who train out of his Bonville gym, will also feature on the card at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

One feature fight will be a hotly contested light middle weight rematch of Grady Spokes and Peter Conroy of Nambucca Heads.

"These two young fighters had an epic battle in Nambucca Heads three weeks ago, so we've organised the rematch and Grady is in good shape," Magnay said.

Another young fighter he trains, Tully O'Rourke, enters the ring for the first time, facing off against Brent Munro in a light middleweight match-up.

"I can't wait to have my first fight in front of a home crowd," O'Rourke said.

It's been two years since a fight night was held in Coffs Harbour and follows last weekend's bouts at Grafton.

"It's great to bring the return of a fight night to Coffs Harbour with 17 fights and two exhibitions," Magnay said.

"Some years we've had to turn people away, so staging a fight night in a bigger venue like the racing club will be great thing.

"Bringing boxing back to Coffs wouldn't be possible without the sponsors - without them it wouldn't have got off the ground."

Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets: Adults $20 and pensioners and children $10.

Coffs Fight Night

 

Ben Scott, Kempsey

v Ben McIntyre, Kempsey

 

Jesse Van Boogaard, Grafton

v Willem Clarke, Maitland

 

Zac Crouch, Moree

v Jai Wilton, Tamworth

 

Sarah Botteril, Newcastle

v Mya Kerry, Newcastle

 

Callum Mudd, Maitland

v Jesse Simpson, Nambucca Heads

 

Cameron Bright, Tamworth

v Sam McKechnie Coffs Harbour

 

Grady Spokes, Sawtell

v Pete Conroy, Nambucca Heads

 

Tully O'Rourke, Sawtell

v Brent Munro, Moree

 

Ryan Woods, Tamworth

v Matt Watt, Coffs Harbour

 

Blake Pine, Manilla

v Brent John, Newcastle

 

Connor Williams, Moree

v Blake Stone, Maitland

 

Matt Sole, Coffs Harbour

v Kyle Miller, Grafton

 

Carter McHugh, Murwillimbah

v Andy Chenoweth, Maitland

 

Riley Rodda, Tamworth

v Adam Woodger, Newcastle

 

Javed Kahaser, Sydney

v Jaxon Mclean, Maitland

 

Hari Bhajan Reciuga, Murwillumbah

v Cody Moore, Mooree

 

Mick Magnay, Coffs Harbour

v Dave Littlefield, Orange.

boxing coffs harbour coffs racing club grady spokes mick magney tully o'rourke
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fire impacts local businesses

    premium_icon Fire impacts local businesses

    Video Toxic shopping complex fire broke out in storeroom.

    Our day to pay tribute

    premium_icon Our day to pay tribute

    News Remembering fallen officers.

    • 28th Sep 2018 3:00 PM
    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    News "I was beyond comprehension with pain and other symptoms.”

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    News Increase in general and specialist police units from today

    Local Partners