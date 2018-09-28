Local fighters to take to hometown ring

GLOVED UP AND READY: Grady Spokes, Mick Magnay and Tully O'Rourke will be among the local fighters representing Coffs Harbour at the fight night at Coffs Racing Club on Saturday night.

MICK Magnay spent close to 21-years out of the ring before returning to train for his shot at winning a state title belt.

Magnay, who will on Saturday night line up against Dave Littlefield from Orange, is contesting the State welterweight title.

A troupe of young boxers including Grady Spokes and Tully O'Rourke, who train out of his Bonville gym, will also feature on the card at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

One feature fight will be a hotly contested light middle weight rematch of Grady Spokes and Peter Conroy of Nambucca Heads.

"These two young fighters had an epic battle in Nambucca Heads three weeks ago, so we've organised the rematch and Grady is in good shape," Magnay said.

Another young fighter he trains, Tully O'Rourke, enters the ring for the first time, facing off against Brent Munro in a light middleweight match-up.

"I can't wait to have my first fight in front of a home crowd," O'Rourke said.

It's been two years since a fight night was held in Coffs Harbour and follows last weekend's bouts at Grafton.

"It's great to bring the return of a fight night to Coffs Harbour with 17 fights and two exhibitions," Magnay said.

"Some years we've had to turn people away, so staging a fight night in a bigger venue like the racing club will be great thing.

"Bringing boxing back to Coffs wouldn't be possible without the sponsors - without them it wouldn't have got off the ground."

Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets: Adults $20 and pensioners and children $10.

Coffs Fight Night

Ben Scott, Kempsey

v Ben McIntyre, Kempsey

Jesse Van Boogaard, Grafton

v Willem Clarke, Maitland

Zac Crouch, Moree

v Jai Wilton, Tamworth

Sarah Botteril, Newcastle

v Mya Kerry, Newcastle

Callum Mudd, Maitland

v Jesse Simpson, Nambucca Heads

Cameron Bright, Tamworth

v Sam McKechnie Coffs Harbour

Grady Spokes, Sawtell

v Pete Conroy, Nambucca Heads

Tully O'Rourke, Sawtell

v Brent Munro, Moree

Ryan Woods, Tamworth

v Matt Watt, Coffs Harbour

Blake Pine, Manilla

v Brent John, Newcastle

Connor Williams, Moree

v Blake Stone, Maitland

Matt Sole, Coffs Harbour

v Kyle Miller, Grafton

Carter McHugh, Murwillimbah

v Andy Chenoweth, Maitland

Riley Rodda, Tamworth

v Adam Woodger, Newcastle

Javed Kahaser, Sydney

v Jaxon Mclean, Maitland

Hari Bhajan Reciuga, Murwillumbah

v Cody Moore, Mooree

Mick Magnay, Coffs Harbour

v Dave Littlefield, Orange.