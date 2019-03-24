Iconic photo has 'highlighted an inequality in sport'

FLYING HIGH: Tayla Harris of the Carlton Blues kicks the ball. This image has quickly become one of the most iconic in Australian sporting history.

FLYING HIGH: Tayla Harris of the Carlton Blues kicks the ball. This image has quickly become one of the most iconic in Australian sporting history. Michael Willson/AFL Media

AUSSIE RULES: It's been one of the most talked about photos in Australian sporting history, though not for all the right reasons.

When Carlton forward Tayla Harris was captured launching a kick against the Western Bulldogs last weekend, it unleashed a flood of unwarranted sexual comments through social media platforms.

Instead of talking about her amazing athleticism, online trolls took their opportunity to launch a torrent of abuse.

Female Footy Champion for AFL North Coast Alana Hanson said the image has become more than a great photo and has highlighted an inequality in sport which has been around for a long time.

"I tend not to read a lot of the comments because there's a lot of negative and nasty ones throughout the AFLW season," Hanson said.

"A lot of people question why we play and why there's a competition, saying "stop it, it's not sport".

"We're not trying to be better than men, I understand the standard is no where near as good as the men, but we're trying and you can't expect it to get there after just a couple of years."

Hanson, who is also a development officer and player, said people have been getting away with disgusting slurs in the cyber world for too long and something has to change.

"In some ways this photo has been good because it's highlighted these issues," she said.

"I've had to stop reading comments because it's upsetting people think they can say what they want. What sort of message are these guys sending to their wives, daughters and sisters? Their daughter should be able to grow up do anything she wants to do.

"We've seen so many cyber bullying episodes over the years and it keeps happening, there needs to be stronger consequences."

The AFL North Coast women's competition begins on April 13, with Northern Beaches/Grafton taking on the Breakers and the Saints hosting the Magpies.