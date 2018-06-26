Local favourite is back at Pacific Bay

DIVINE: Ricotta gnocchi is a standout entree at Bayside Bar and Grill, at the re-opened Pacific Bay Resort.

IT'S been a busy five months for management and staff at Pacific Bay Resort.

Since the property was reopened in late January, 52 people have been employed across the property and improvements to the offering have been ongoing, benefiting local suppliers including interior decorators, painters, electricians and other tradies.

One of the major changes was the opening of a new restaurant, Bayside Bar and Grill.

"The restaurant at the property has for a long time been embraced by locals," Pacific Bay Resort operations manager Graeme Martin said.

"It's a pleasure to be able to refresh the space and return it to our locals, better than ever."

With a menu designed by head chef Migo Razon and overseen by Bonville Golf Resort's executive chef Darren Ryan, guests can expect a menu full of flavour.

Some of the chef's favourites include the grilled spatchcock with duo of grapes, acetto balsamico, risotto cake and butternut puree and a slow roasted lamb shoulder for two with tomato, green beans, salsa verde and pickled eschallots.

The full dinner menu is available from 6pm.

Bayside Bar and Grill is welcoming back locals this winter with a new bar menu including pasta dishes, gourmet pizzas and weekly chef's specials.

"The all-new bar menu complements our winter happy hour running every day from 5pm. We invite you to come along and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere," Graeme said.

Bayside Bar and Grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

