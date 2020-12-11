Local faces join forces to deliver a ‘cold hard fact’

LOCAL RFS members have issued a warning to property owners along with a series of videos to help the community prepare for bushfire.

“It’s a cold hard fact – if we can’t get access to your house or don’t feel safe we won’t go in there,” Nana Glen senior deputy captain Glenn Locke said.

Mr Locke made the stark warning while discussing his starring role in videos put together by ﻿local councils and the Rural Fire Service which highlight the importance of bushfire preparedness.

The short videos, featuring members from Nana Glen, Bonville, Repton and Bellingen brigades cover a variety of issues including how property owners can make their homes safer not just for themselves but for the emergency services who may have to come and help in the event of a bushfire.

“If you have low hanging branches or narrow gates and we can’t get our trucks in, we will go somewhere we can get in,”



Reflecting on last summer’s bushfires, Mr Locke said despite clear warnings from the RFS many properties they visited ahead of November 12 – the day predicted to have catastrophic conditions – were generally unprepared for what was to come.

“We went to a lot of houses that day and we didn’t think they would survive,” he said.

“Some did, some didn’t and despite all the warning there wasn’t much preparation.”

Nana Glen senior deputy captain Glenn Locke of the NSW Rural Fire Service. Coffs Harbour RFS. Photo: Tim Jarrett

NSW RFS superintendent Sean McArdle said getting ready for bush fires is as important as ever and although there has been some welcome rain, the community needed prepare just as the RFS itself did.

“NSW RFS members have been busy preparing by undertaking hazard reduction burns where possible, maintaining firefighting equipment and undergoing additional training.”

“The Get Ready films are about residents doing their bit to protect their families and properties in the event of a fire.”

The videos are a joint effort by Coffs Harbour City and Bellingen Shire Councils, Resilience NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service can be viewed at the Coffs Harbour City Council website.