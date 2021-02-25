Local face makes splash in Bondi debut

Alex Koops joins the ranks of the Waverly Council lifeguard team in the latest season of Bondi Rescue.

A familiar local face is gracing screens across Australia.

Coffs-raised lifeguard, 29-year-old Alex Koops, has joined the Waverley Council team in the latest season of the Logie-award winning show Bondi Rescue.

Alex has lived in Bondi for the last ten years but he says it was his Coffs Harbour roots which saw him develop a passion for the surf, and a vital understanding of the ocean.

He grew up right by the beach in Coffs and learned to swim from an early age, before competing in surfing and joining the Surf Life Saving Club.

"I have been in and around the water my whole life," he said.

"I spend a lot of my time either surfing or hanging around the beach so lifeguarding was a natural fit. I love helping people."

Alex, who has three years experience working as a lifeguard, joined the Bondi team as one of ten new recruits for the 2020/2021 summer after working in Manly.

Despite the rips, sharks and even bag thieves - Alex said becoming a Bondi lifeguard had proved a rewarding experience.

But the hardest part has been keeping thousands of people safe in all types of conditions on a daily basis.

"Something different happens every day at Bondi," he said.

"The heart definitely gets racing when you hear someone is unconscious … it is important with whatever madness is happening on the beach to stay calm and collected when something is going down."

With a goal of bringing "110 per cent", Alex has joined season regulars like Hoppo in patrolling one of the world's busiest beaches in the new season of Bondi Rescue which is kicking off this week.

Viewers will see how the lifeguards have been handling the pandemic, and despite tourism numbers having plummeted there's still plenty of people who have managed to get themselves into dangerous - and sometimes strange - situations.

Alex said one of the most bizarre things he'd seen so far at Bondi was a "bodyboarder wearing a snorkel."

Bondi Rescue airs Thursday nights on Network Ten.